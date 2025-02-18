Dhruv Vikram on Bison: Shooting and prepping for this film have changed my life

CHENNAI: Actor Dhruv Vikram, who is the son of ace star Vikram, has said that shooting and prepping for 'Bison', his upcoming film with director Mari Selvaraj, had changed his life.

On Monday night, the unit of the film announced that the shooting of the much-awaited action entertainer, had been wrapped up.

The film's lead actor, Dhruv Vikram, who has had to make a herculean effort to play the role, took to Instagram to pen his thoughts on working on the film. He wrote, "After years of preparation, several months of filming, shedding blood, sweat and tears, it’s finally a wrap on BISON. The process of shooting and prepping for this film has changed my life. Thank you @mariselvaraj84 Sir for fortifying my soul and giving me an experience of a lifetime."

Director Mari Selvaraj, who took to X to announce the completion of shooting, wrote, "All those days of tireless work, undying efforts and constant support has wrapped up together into infinite emotions! #BisonShootWrap #Bison2025. Thank you @applausesocial @NeelamStudios_ @beemji @tisaditi @Ezhil_DOP @Kumar_Gangappan @dhilipaction @nivaskprasanna for making this journey entirely beautiful!"

Producer Aditi Anand also took to her X timeline to announce the completion of shooting. She said,"In a snow storm, a Bison walks into the storm. Here's to braving it together. To the captain and his star player @mari_selvaraj and #DhruvVikram thank you for your indefatigable spirit. @beemji and @applausesocial could not have asked for better partners."

The film, which features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead, also stars Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhanand and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.

Bison, short for Bison Kaalamaadan, has music by Nivas K Prasanna and cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K. The film has editing by Sakthi Thiru and is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Saigal, director Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand.