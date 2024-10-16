Dheema from LIK a soulful melody in Anirudh’s vocal

CHENNAI: Helmed by Vignesh Shivan, Love Insurance Kompany is headlined by Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film. Marking his birthday on Wednesday, the makers released the first single, Dheema.

A soulful melody, Dheema, featured Anirudh’s vocal and the lyrics are penned by Vignesh Shivan. The combo is known for their previous works like Naan Pizhai (Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal) and Kannaana Kanne from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan to name a few.

Life Insurance Kompany also stars SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Seeman and Gouri Kishan, among others. Sathyan Sooryan is handling the camera for the film, while Pradeep E Ragav is the editor. The film is backed by Rowdy Pictures, in association with Seven Screen Studio.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.