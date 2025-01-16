Dhanush's NEEK release to be advanced by a week

CHENNAI: The makers of Dhanush's upcoming directorial Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) had earlier announced their release date as February 7. Now, with Ajith's VidaaMuyarchi announcing its release date as February 6, it looks like the team of Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam has been contemplating on advancing the film's release either on January 30 or January 31.

The coming-of-age romantic comedy is produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films and RK Productions helmed by his parents Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri.

The film stars Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier and Mathew Thomas among others. Priyanka Mohan plays a cameo in the hit song Golden Sparrow and National award-winning composer GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music. GK Prasanna is incharge of the editing.