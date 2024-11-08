Dhanush's Idli Kadai to release on this date, check details

CHENNAI: Dhanush, as a director, has been on a roll. With Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam still awaiting release, his fourth directorial venture, Idli Kadai, has locked in a release date. Headlined by Dhanush himself, the film is set to hit the screens on April 10, 2025.

Sharing the announcement poster on X, the makers wrote, "Serving hot! Serving fresh! #IdliKadai will be open from 10th April 2025 in cinemas worldwide (sic)."

The poster features Dhanush in a backshot, walking toward a shop named 'Sivanesan Idli Kadai.'

Following Thiruchitrambalam, Nithya Menen plays a pivotal role in Idli Kadai. Bankrolled by Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures, GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music. Kiran Koushik will handle the cinematography, and Prasanna GK will oversee the editing.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is busy shooting for Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film also features Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. Dhanush will also portray the role of Ilaiyaraaja in the music composer’s biopic.