Dhanush’s Idli Kadai makers issue strict warning against piracy, threaten legal consequences

CHENNAI: The makers of actor and director Dhanush’s heartwarming entertainer ‘Idli Kadai’, which has now taken a strong opening in theatres, have warned those promoting or distributing pirated copies of the film of strict legal action.

Taking to its X timeline, Dawn Pictures, one of the production houses that has produced the film, wrote, “Any leaked or pirated content of #IdliKadai will be removed instantly without #Warning. Strict legal action will be taken against those promoting or distributing pirated copies."

The production house also urged audiences to report pirated content or spoilers immediately.

It wrote, “Protect cinema. Report pirated content or spoilers immediately — your support is the industry’s strongest defense" and put out a series of links through which audiences could report piracy.

The film, which features Dhanush, Arun Vijay and Nithya Menen in the lead, has triggered huge expectations and got fans and film buffs excited.

Dhanush had, at an earlier event, spoken about the message the film would look to deliver. The film will look to stress on the need to stay connected to one’s roots, he had informed.

“What is your identity? Studying well, getting a good degree and getting a good job will give you a good position in society. However, our identity lies in our ancestral roots. The lives our father, grandfather, great grandfathers and ancestors led shouldn’t just dissipate in the air. It should continue to remain in the form of a memory in the minds of the next generations to come. The breath of our ancestors along with the diety of our soil is what we worship as our ancestral diety. Please go along with your family and offer prayers at the temples of your ancestral deities. We shouldn’t forget certain important things," the actor had explained.

He further went on to add, “Just like how a bird, which goes in search of food, returns correctly back to its nest, we too, irrespective of which direction we go in search of a livelihood, shouldn’t forget the way we came and the life we lived. This is the point that ‘Idli Kadai’ makes."

For the unaware, Dawn Pictures had initially announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year. However, they chose to postpone the release to October 1.

Arun Vijay plays the antagonist in this film, which has Shalini Pandey playing a pivotal role along with Sathyaraj.

‘Idli Kadai’, which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, has been directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which is being jointly produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.