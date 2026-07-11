Dhanush's film with Vetri Maaran titled 'Thamizh Murugan'

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush on Friday announced the title of his next film with ace director Vetrimaran as 'Thamizh Murugan' and released the film's first look promo as well, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.
Taking to his social media timelines to share the promo for the first look of the film, actor, producer and director Dhanush, wrote, "The Eternal Protector, warrior, THE KING & LEADER of the Thamizh people and lands. #sonofkottravai தமிழ் முருகன். THAMIZH MURUGAN."
The film is to be produced by Dhanush's production house Wunderbar Films in association with Production Miles To Go.
Wunderbar films, for its part, shared the first look promo on its social media timelines and wrote, "The Eternal Protector, Warrior, THE KING & LEADER of the Thamizh people and lands. #தமிழ்முருகன் #ThamizhMurugan #SonOfKottravai."
The promo released shows a commander, seated majestically on an elephant and holding a vel (a spear), even as he seems to lead his troops that seem battle ready.
The film is to have music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar. The story of the film is based on a book by the same name by well known writer Arivumathi. The purpose of the book penned by Arivumathi was to recall and remind people of the history of Thamizh Murugan as recorded in the Sangam literature.
Needless to say, the news has thrilled fans to bits as every time the ace director has worked with Dhanush, he has produced a critically acclaimed, commercially successful entertainer.
Dhanush and Vetri Maaran have worked together on four films prior to Thamizh Murugan. While their first film together 'Polladhavan' was a huge commercial success, their next film together, Aadukalam was not only a blockbuster but also a critically acclaimed masterpiece that swept six National Awards including the award for Best Actor for Dhanush and the award for Best Direction for Vetri Maaran. Their third film 'Vada Chennai' was again a critically acclaimed success that won several accolades. Their fourth film together 'Asuran' emerged a huge blockbuster that fetched Dhanush another National Award for Best Actor.