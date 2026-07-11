Dhanush's film with Vetri Maaran titled 'Thamizh Murugan'

Taking to his social media timelines to share the promo for the first look of the film, actor, producer and director Dhanush, wrote, "The Eternal Protector, warrior, THE KING & LEADER of the Thamizh people and lands. #sonofkottravai தமிழ் முருகன். THAMIZH MURUGAN."

The film is to be produced by Dhanush's production house Wunderbar Films in association with Production Miles To Go.

Wunderbar films, for its part, shared the first look promo on its social media timelines and wrote, "The Eternal Protector, Warrior, THE KING & LEADER of the Thamizh people and lands. #தமிழ்முருகன் #ThamizhMurugan #SonOfKottravai."

The promo released shows a commander, seated majestically on an elephant and holding a vel (a spear), even as he seems to lead his troops that seem battle ready.