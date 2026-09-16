Dhanush's #D56 director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu reacts to rumours on his film's title; asks 'Now, why didn't I think of that?'

Director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu had in March this year announced that he had begun the recce for the film.

Taking to his X timeline, the director had posted a monochrome picture of himself seated in a temple. He wrote in Tamil," Kelambiyaachu (Have started) #Recce #D56."

Well known production house Dawn Pictures, which is producing the film, was quick to show its admiration for the industrious nature of the director. It quoted the tweet of the director and added fire symbols to indicate it was both impressed and excited.

For the unaware, director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu is best known for his critically acclaimed superhit film 'Lubber Pandhu', which featured Harish Kalyan, Attakathi Dinesh, Swaswika and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in the lead.

The film, which came in for widespread praise from all categories of audiences, also featured actors Kaali Venkat, Bala Saravanan, Geetha Kailasam, Deva Dharshini, Jenson Divakar and TSK in pivotal roles.