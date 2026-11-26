Responding to the demand for an update about the film from a fan on the social media platform X, the director said, "Second schedule start pannitten brother (I have started the second schedule brother)."

The film had officially gone on floors in Madurai with a traditional pooja ceremony in September this year.

Written and directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, the film, which is being tentatively referred to as #D56, brings together an exciting combination of acclaimed performers and emerging talents.

Dhanush leads the ensemble, with Vadivelu and SJ Suryah joining him in prominent roles. The cast will also feature actors Vijay B Kumar and Preity Mukundhan, who will be seen playing pivotal parts in the film.

What has added to the excitement of fans is the fact that the film will have music by Sai Abhyankkar who will be collaborating with Dhanush for the second consecutive time after 'Om'.

The film is being jointly produced by Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Primark Productions, bringing together three prominent production banners for this ambitious venture.

The makers had announced the launch of the film with a poster that further amplified the mystery surrounding the film.

Featuring an imposing traditional doorway covered with numerous bells, the poster carried a distinct visual identity and introduced Dhanush with an intriguing character design, while keeping several aspects of the film under wraps.