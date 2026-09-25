Dhanush's 'D56' directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu goes on floors in Madurai

Written and directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, the film, which is being tentatively referred to as #D56, brings together an exciting combination of acclaimed performers and emerging talents. Dhanush leads the ensemble, with Vadivelu and SJ Suryah joining him in prominent roles.

The cast will also feature actors Vijay B Kumar and Preity Mukundhan, who will be seen playing pivotal parts in the film. What has added to the excitement of fans is the fact that the film will have music by Sai Abhyankkar who will be collaborating with Dhanush for the second consecutive time after 'Om'.