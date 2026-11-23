CHENNAI: The next schedule of actor Dhanush’s upcoming film, which has the working title D56, has commenced in Madurai, with key scenes, including action sequences, set to be filmed across the city and its surrounding areas, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The film is directed by Tamilarasan Pachamuthu, who rose to fame with Lubber Pandhu.
Dhanush stars alongside SJ Suryah, Vadivelu, Preethi Mukundan and others in pivotal roles. Dhanush and SJ Suryah arrived in Madurai for the latest schedule and received a warm welcome from fans at the airport.
The film's shooting began last September with a traditional pooja at the Karuppanaswamy Temple in Maranadu, Sivaganga district. During the event, Dhanush donated an 18-foot-long sickle to the temple. The first schedule was subsequently held in Chennai.
Music for the film is composed by Sai Abhyankkar, while Sithara Entertainments and Primark Productions are jointly backing the project.
The upcoming Madurai schedule is expected to feature several crucial portions of the film, including high-octane fight sequences.
D56 is slated for a theatrical release during the summer holidays of 2027.