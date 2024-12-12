Dhanush vs Nayanthara row: Madras HC schedules hearing of case to Jan 8

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has scheduled a hearing for January 8 on the petition filed by actor Dhanush against Nayanthara over the controversial release of the documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’.

The court has directed Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, and Netflix to respond to the case by January 8.

Wunderbar Films, Dhanush’s production house, alleged that the clippings which were used was that of the shooting of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ and they have used it without consent – which is mandatory as per copyright law, as it is the film's producer.

Earlier, Dhanush had sent a legal notice to Nayanthara seeking Rs 10 crore for exploiting his copyright by using the clippings of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ without mandatory consent.