Dhanush, Vignesh may pull off a BO 'heist'

Cast: Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas, Prithvi Pandiarajan, and Sreeja Ravi
Director: Vignesh Raja
Music director: GV Prakash Kumar
Rating: 3/5
This Dhanush-Vignesh Rajan's maiden collaboration, an emotional heist drama, easily balances out between Dhanush's mass appeal and Vignesh's fascination for heists. With Jayaram, KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Karunas, there is no dearth for powerful performances.
However, with the story set in the 90s, the team has done a proper research for locations sans modern infrastructures as well as in recreating things from that era. GV Prakash proves yet again on why he is a two-time National award-winner. Theni Eashwar's cinematography does justice to location and incapturing the emotions. After Thaai Kizhavi and Youth, Kara will certainly extend a helping 'Karaa' to Tamil Nadu theatres as it is all set to have a command in the box-office in coming weeks.