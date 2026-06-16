Dhanush to direct son Yatra’s acting debut

In the recent past, there have been murmurs in Kodambakkam that Yatra is gearing up for his acting debut soon. However, the exclusive update DT Next has for you is that Dhanush is all set to direct Yatra in his acting debut. The film will also be produced by RTake Studios based in Mumbai, who are currently producing D55 helmed by Rajkumar Periyasamy and also has Mammootty in a pivotal role. “Yatra has been attending acting and dance classes actively. The script is a mass commercial script that will remind us of Yatra’s maternal grandfather Rajinikanth from his Billa and Murattukaalai days. The test shoot will take place soon in Chennai,” a source told DT Next.