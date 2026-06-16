Dhanush to direct son Yatra’s acting debut

CHENNAI: Dhanush’s eldest son Yatra is being spotted on his father’s film sets quite frequently. He was also seen handling cameras on the sets of Dhanush’s directorial Raayan apart from attending film events with his dad.
In the recent past, there have been murmurs in Kodambakkam that Yatra is gearing up for his acting debut soon. However, the exclusive update DT Next has for you is that Dhanush is all set to direct Yatra in his acting debut. The film will also be produced by RTake Studios based in Mumbai, who are currently producing D55 helmed by Rajkumar Periyasamy and also has Mammootty in a pivotal role. “Yatra has been attending acting and dance classes actively. The script is a mass commercial script that will remind us of Yatra’s maternal grandfather Rajinikanth from his Billa and Murattukaalai days. The test shoot will take place soon in Chennai,” a source told DT Next.
The movie will have camera by Velraj and sources say that GV Prakash is likely to compose the film’s music. “The movie will either go on floors later this year or early next year. The film will have a casting coup of sorts and the launch will happen in a grand manner in Chennai,” the source added.
Yatra’s looks on how he resembles Rajinikanth in certain angles have been widely discussed on social media whenever he appears in public. We will have to wait on more announcements on the project officially in the coming months.