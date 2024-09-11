Dhanush to direct Arun Vijay in his next?

CHENNAI: Actor-director Dhanush, who is currently focused on his directorial Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam has already planned his next project. Tinseltown sources tell DT Next that the film will have Arun Vijay in the lead role.

Reports also suggested that the movie would have Dhanush too in an important role. While contacting tinseltown sources, they told DT Next, "The project is in its nascent stages and nothing is concrete for now. Dhanush has quite a few scripts on hand that are in pre-production stages. He is in fact, in a recce for one of his other directorials in south Tamil Nadu. We wouldn't know which of these would go on floors next."

Arun Vijay, who was last seen in Mission: Chapter One will be seen in Bala's Vanangaan. The trailer has gone on to win critical acclaim and the film will hit the screens soon.

Dhanush also has Kubera by Sekhar Kammula that also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna.

His current directorial, NEEK stars Priyanka Mohan, Matthew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier, Anikha Surendran and Siddhartha Shankar among others in lead roles. GV Prakash is composing the music.