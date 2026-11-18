The trailer also had another surprise in the form of Mammootty being the antagonist in the film. The trailer began with the makers pointing out that "Some of these things actually happen...". The story is set between two temple towns.

There is a crime being committed against nature and the cops consider the criminals committing the crime as wild animals. To track and bring them down, the Andhra Pradesh police constitutes a Special Task Force (STF), which is led by Nithya Reddy (Sai Pallavi). She runs an operation to infiltrate the network behind the smuggling of Red Sanders and codenames it 'OM' -- Operation Mole. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police team, for its part, has a specialised team called OCIU (Organised Crime Intelligence Unit) to deal with the problem and we realise Dhanush is from this unit. He is referred to as D 402 and has a wife and child, about whom nobody in the outside world knows. Interestingly, contrary to what the public was led to believe earlier, Mammootty plays the antagonist in this film.

He plays a character called Red Hills Karthikeyan, the man behind this organised crime network. Only recently, the makers had revealed that actress Sai Pallavi plays an IPS officer called Nithya Reddy in the film. Sree Leela, who plays Dhanush's wife in the film, plays a character called Roja. For the unaware, Bollywood star Naseeruddin Shah too is a part of this film. The film's title has a tagline called Chapter 1 indicating that there could be a sequel. The film, which features Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as the heroines, has music by Sai Abhyankkar. Cinematography for the film is by Ezhil Arasu. Editing for the film is by Kalaivanan R and costumes are by Kavya Sriram.