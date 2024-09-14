Actor Dhanush thanks Nadigar Sangam for resolving red card issue

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush thanked the South Indian Artistes' Association (Nadigar Sangam) for their help in resolving the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) decision to revoke disciplinary action against him, on Saturday.

On August 1, TFPC issued a red card to the actor after production house Sri Thenandal Films cited that he received an advance payment but never turned up for the shoot.

Following which, Dhanush has now issued a press statement that with the help of Nadigar Sangam, the issues raised by Sri Thenandal Films and Five Star Creations are resolved. He thanked the council for its timely intervention and for helping them to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

He also extended his special thanks to the council members Nassar, Karthi, Vishal, Karunas, and Poochi Murugan for their unwavering support.

The actor also stated in his statement that he resumed shooting for his film on September 11.