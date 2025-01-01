Dhanush stays connected to his roots alongside Rajkiran in Idli Kadai

CHENNAI: Dhanush has started the new year on a high note with the reveal of the first look poster of Idli Kadai, his fourth directorial film.

Of the two new posters that the actor has shared, in one, Dhanush is seen donned a white shirt and dhoti, carrying groceries and a tiffin carrier. In the other, he is seen standing beside Rajkiran. It is also interesting to note that Pa Paandi, Dhanush's maiden direction also featured Rajkiran.

By the looks of it, the film is expected to be a deep-rooted family drama.

Following Thiruchitrambalam, Nithya Menen plays a pivotal role in Idli Kadai. Bankrolled by Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures, GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music. Kiran Koushik will handle the cinematography, and Prasanna GK will oversee the editing.

Idli Kadai is all set to hit theatres on April 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is busy shooting for Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film also features Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. He is also expecting the release of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, his third directorial venture to release on February 7.