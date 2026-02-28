Dhanush-starrer 'Kara' to hit screens on April 30 this year

The announcement was made by Ishari K Ganesh, whose production house Vels Film International is producing the film. Participating in the two-day cultural festival of VELS University, titled VELS Nakshatra 2026, producer Ishari K Ganesh, who is also the Founder and Chancellor of the university, said, “If I were to call something my dream project, it would certainly be 'Vada Chennai 2' with actor Dhanush. Also, Dhanush’s upcoming film KARA is scheduled for theatrical release on April 30.”

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had announced the title of the film on Pongal this year. The makers had also released a poster of the film in which Dhanush was seen sporting an intense look. The poster read, "Sometimes, staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive." Director Vignesh Raja, on his X timeline, had said, "D54 is Kara. An emotionally rooted suspense thriller. We are coming this summer. #D54 is #Kara. #HappyPongal #HappySankranti. Directed by @vigneshraja89. Produced by @IshariKGanesh. A @gvprakash musical."

It may be recalled that the makers had sometime ago, released a still of Dhanush from the film. The production house had shared the picture on social media, saying, "Straight from the sets of #D54 - Shoot in progress! @dhanushkraja". The picture showed Dhanush speaking from an STD booth. The film, which was tentatively being referred to as #D54 until now, features Mamitha Baiju as the heroine.