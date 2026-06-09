Dhanush-Siva film to go on floors in Jan

The latest we hear from the tinseltown birdie is that Dhanush is impressed with a rural script narrated by Siruthai Siva. “In fact, Dhanush had asked Siva to hold the story and wait for him to complete the current commitments.

He was impressed with the mass rural entertainer script narrated by Siva and has agreed to give him dates starting from January 2027,” the source told DT Next. The film will most probably be backed by Mythri Movie Makers.