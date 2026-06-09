Dhanush-Siva film to go on floors in Jan

CHENNAI: Dhanush is busy with back-to-back projects and the latest to join his list of directors is Siruthai Siva.
The actor who is now shooting for D55 directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy along with Mammootty and Sai Pallavi will be wrapping up his portions soon. Later, the actor is reportedly teaming up with Mari Selvaraj for a project which will be produced by Ishari K Ganesh’s Vels Film International.
The latest we hear from the tinseltown birdie is that Dhanush is impressed with a rural script narrated by Siruthai Siva. “In fact, Dhanush had asked Siva to hold the story and wait for him to complete the current commitments.
He was impressed with the mass rural entertainer script narrated by Siva and has agreed to give him dates starting from January 2027,” the source told DT Next. The film will most probably be backed by Mythri Movie Makers.
Dhanush was last seen in Kara that was critically acclaimed and was a hugely author-backed content.
The actor-producer felt it was the right time to do a mass commercial entertainer and Siva’s script ticks all boxes.
Meanwhile, Siva’s last directorial was Kanguva with Suriya that was hailed for its technical aspects. This combination is somethiing to watch out for in 2027. However, an official announcement will be made only close to the film’s launch that is expected to take place during the pongal week next year.