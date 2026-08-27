Dhanush releases trailer of GV Prakash’s Immortal

He receives a call from Sindhu (Kayadu Lohar), who says she is living alone and looking for a roommate. Mahi, who falls for her, moves into her room.

After noticing that Sindhu is both wealthy and attractive, he decides to settle down with her. However, things soon take a dark turn as a series of disturbing developments leave Mahi shaken. Sindhu, meanwhile, appears to know more about the strange happenings inside the flat.

The film has received a clean ‘U’ certificate from the censor board and is scheduled to hit theatres on September 4

Immortal also features TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Aaditya Kathir, Arshu Maharjan, Pema Tsamchoe and Sunita Shrestha.

Produced by Arunkumar Dhanasekaran, the film has cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan and music by Sam CS.