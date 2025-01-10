Gripping teaser of Atharvaa’s DNA unveiled

CHENNAI: Starring Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles, DNA is helmed by Nelson Venkatesan of Oru Naal Koothu and Monster fame. On Friday, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film, giving a glimpse of the gripping and intense narrative.

The film also stars Balaji Sakthivel, Ramesh Thilak, Viji Chandrasekar, Chetan, Riythvika KP, Subramanian Siva, Karunakaran and Pasanga Sivakumar in key roles. Interestingly, Sreekanth Hariharan, Sathya Prakash, Anal Akash, Praveen Saivi and Sahi Siva are composing the songs. Ghibran is scoring the background music.

Backed by Jayanthi Ambedkar, Parthiban is handling the camera for DNA, while Sabu Joseph VJ is taking care of the cuts. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.