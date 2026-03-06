Dhanush releases gripping teaser of Selvaraghavan-starrer 'Manithan Deivamagalam'

The 70-second teaser showcases a proficient presentation by director Dennis Manjunath, featuring a voiceover conversation between a little girl, a teacher, and Selvaraghavan, accompanied by striking visuals that introduce the film’s key characters.

'Manithan Deivamagalam' has been written and directed by Dennis Manjunath and produced by Vijaya Sathish and RS Sathish under the banner of Vyom Entertainments. The film features an ensemble cast including Selvaraghavan, Kushee Ravi, RS Sathish, Kousalya, Mime Gopi, YG Mahendra, Lirthika, Salem Deepak, Sudha, Jothikannan and others. The teaser’s impact is further elevated by AK Prriyan’s musical score.

Editor Deepak S’s crisp cuts and cinematographer Ravi Varma K’s striking visuals add to the teaser’s impressive presentation. It may be recalled that sources close to the unit of the film had told IANS earlier that the story is set in a village embraced by nature and peace.