Dhanush poses with ‘one of the greatest watchmakers’

CHENNAI: On Saturday, actor-filmmaker Dhanush took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture with François-Paul Journe, founder of Switzerland-based watch-making company, F. P. Journe.

He wrote, “It was a great honour to have met one of the greatest watch makers of all time Mr F.P. Journe (sic).” Founded in 1999, F. P. Journe is a luxury watch manufacturer and the only three-time winner of the Aiguille d'Or grand prize from the Fondation du Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève.

On the work front, Dhanush has Kubera with Sekhar Kammula and music composer Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic in his pipeline. As a director, he is busy with Idli Kadai and Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam.