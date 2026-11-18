Dhanush's family members too are closely associated with the franchise.

In fact, Dhanush's sister-in-law, director Gitanjali Selvaraghavan had in March last year disclosed that their family was in for a "sweet surprise" when cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni along with other CSK team members arrived for her dad’s book release event.

Gitanjali’s father, P S Raman, a former vice-president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, had his book ‘Leo: The Untold Story of Chennai Super Kings’ released last year.

Gitanjali Selvaraghavan, who took to her Instagram timeline to pen a lengthy post of gratitude in which she thanked Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan, music director Anirudh and cricketers Ashwin Ravichandran and Krishnamachari Srikkanth for their help in hosting her dad’s book release function, had said, “My father P.S. Raman’s latest book ‘Leo: The Untold Story of Chennai Super Kings’ was released this Sunday in a quiet private function. My sincerest thanks on behalf of our family to the honoured chief guests Mr. CD Gopinath, @anirudhofficial @rashwin99 @cheekaofficial and @suhailchandhok for hosting the event so seamlessly. Thank you @kasiviswanathanvijaya sir for all your help and support. And of course, what a sweet surprise by our own Thala and team for attending the event!”

Gitanjali Selvaraghavan, who is the wife of Dhanush's elder brother Selvaraghavan, is best known for having directed the film ‘Maalai Naerathu Mayakkam’, which featured Balakrishna Kola and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead.

The film had cinematography by Sridhar and music by Amrit while editing was by Rukesh. The film, which released on January 1, 2016, was produced by Beeptone Studios.