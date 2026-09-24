Dhanush moves ‘Om’ release date out of respect for Rajinikanth

On Wednesday (September 23), the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared the update with his followers. He said that he has pushed the release of the film in order to avoid the clash with ‘Jailer 2’, which features Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth.

He wrote, “In times like these, shifting the release of a film comes with its own set of challenges. Our superstar, Rajinikanth sir, the man whom we have all admired and worshipped over the years has his film arriving on October 15, just a day before ours.