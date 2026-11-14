Dhanush, Mammootty-starrer Om's trailer springs a surprise; reveals Dhanush is with the TN intelligence unit

The film is slated to hit screens on November 20 this year. Speaking about the trailer, producer Shraddha Agrawal of RTake Studios, one of the production houses producing the film, said, ““With the trailer, audiences finally get a sense of the world Rajkumar sir has created and what OM will feel like on the big screen. It’s been wonderful to see the music connect with listeners around the world, and we hope the trailer builds on that excitement and brings even more people into the world of OM.” The makers had originally planned to release the film on October 16. However, actor Dhanush, in a statement, had announced the film's postponement. He had said that they had chosen to postpone the release of their film out of respect for Superstar Rajinikanth, whose film Jailer 2 hit screens on October 15.

Dhanush had also made it clear that their film would not be releasing for Deepavali as Suriya's film had already been announced for the same date. The actor and producer later announced November 20 as the date of release for their film. The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs as this is the first time that Dhanush and Mammootty are collaborating on a project. For the unaware, Bollywood star Naseeruddin Shah too is a part of this film.

The film's title has a tagline called Chapter 1 indicating that there could be a sequel. Wunderbar Films Head Sreyas, while speaking at the title teaser launch event, had disclosed that this would be one of the biggest budget films in Dhanush's career. He had also said that this film would bring back the mass vintage Dhanush that fans had longed to see. The film, which features Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as the heroines, has music by Sai Abhyankkar. Cinematography for the film is by Ezhil Arasu. Editing for the film is by Kalaivanan R and costumes are by Kavya Sriram.