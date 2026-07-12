Dhanush, Mammootty-starrer Om's final schedule begins in Malaysia

Sources close to the unit of the film said that the final schedule of the film had gotten underway on Sunday in Malaysia. Lending credibility to such claims, video clips of Dhanush signing autographs for fans in Malaysia began doing the rounds on social media.

Although the makers have announced that the film will hit screens on October 16 this year, sources claim that the makers are likely to change the release date. A new release date is likely to be announced soon, they claim.