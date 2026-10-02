Dhanush-Mammootty starrer OM locks November 20 release

CHENNAI: The makers of OM: Chapter 1 - The Blood Moon have announced the film’s release date. Starring Dhanush and Mammootty in the lead, the action drama is set to hit the big screens on November 20, 2026.
The announcement was made with a gritty new poster featuring Dhanush and Mammootty in blood-splattered avatars, pointing guns. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between the two actors.
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy of Amaran fame, OM: Chapter 1 - The Blood Moon also stars Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela in key roles. The technical crew includes cinematographer Ezhil Arasu K, editor R Kalaivanan and music composer Sai Abhyankkar.
The film was originally scheduled to release worldwide on October 16. However, Dhanush announced in September that the release had been postponed as it would have arrived just a day after Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which was scheduled for October 15. Dhanush said the decision was taken out of respect for Rajinikanth and to avoid a clash between the two major releases.
Dhanush also confirmed that OM would not release during the Diwali window, as Suriya’s upcoming film Scene had already announced its festival release date. He said the makers believed that big films should respect previously announced release dates and consider the larger interests of the film industry.