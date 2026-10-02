Dhanush-Mammootty starrer OM locks November 20 release

The announcement was made with a gritty new poster featuring Dhanush and Mammootty in blood-splattered avatars, pointing guns. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between the two actors.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy of Amaran fame, OM: Chapter 1 - The Blood Moon also stars Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela in key roles. The technical crew includes cinematographer Ezhil Arasu K, editor R Kalaivanan and music composer Sai Abhyankkar.