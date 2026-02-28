Dhanush gives major update about Vada Chennai 2, Vels to produce

CHENNAI: Whenever Dhanush attends an event, Vada Chennai 2 update has been a common question he has been getting from the audience and the media. Revealing a major update about the film, Dhanush shared that the film will be bankrolled by producer Ishari K Ganesh, under the banner Vels Film International. He also revealed that the team will start the film soon. He is already collaborating with the production house for his next project with filmmaker Vignesh Raja, titled Kara.