Dhanush gives major update about Vada Chennai 2, Vels to produce

CHENNAI: Whenever Dhanush attends an event, Vada Chennai 2 update has been a common question he has been getting from the audience and the media. Revealing a major update about the film, Dhanush shared that the film will be bankrolled by producer Ishari K Ganesh, under the banner Vels Film International. He also revealed that the team will start the film soon. He is already collaborating with the production house for his next project with filmmaker Vignesh Raja, titled Kara.
Speaking at an event, Ishari K Ganesh said, “Dhanush is a hard worker, and his dedication level is insane. Our film, Kara, will hit the screens on April 30.” Billed to be an action thriller, the film’s glimpse released in January hinted that it would carry a strong emotional narrative. Vignesh is known for his work in Por Thozhil.
The actor plays the role of Karasamy in the film, which also stars Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, MS Baskar and Sreeja Ravi. While GV Prakash is composing the music, Theni Eswar is handling the camera, and Sreejith Sarang is in charge of cuts.
Meanwhile, Vada Chennai is a 2018 crime drama helmed by Vetrimaaran. Set in north Chennai, the film revolves around a feud and revenge between gangsters. Last year, Dhanush gave a NOC to Vetrimaaran to use the Vada Chennai universe for the director’s upcoming film with Silambarasan TR, Arasan. The original cast from Vada Chennai, including Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani and Kishore, are a part of Arasan as well. Vijay Sethupathi is set to play an important role in the film.