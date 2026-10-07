Dhanush congratulates Asian Games medallist Vithya Ramraj

Vithya won gold in the women’s 4×400m relay, silver in the mixed 4×400m relay and bronze in the 400m hurdles, making it a memorable outing for the Indian athlete.

Adding to her achievements at the Asian Games, Vithya also created history by breaking the long-standing national record in the 400m hurdles held by legendary athlete PT Usha. Appreciating her remarkable performances on the international stage, Dhanush personally met Vithya and conveyed his heartfelt wishes and congratulations. The actor also wished her continued success in her sporting career.