Dhanush calls Karthik Subbaraj's 'Dorothy' a "masterpiece"!

Taking to his X timeline to shower praises on the film, Dhanush wrote, "Dorothy - a masterpiece from @karthiksubbaraj."

He went on to say, "Bold and poignant. Raw and intense. Every actor has performed brilliantly. Our maestro ilayaraja sir’s background score will blow your mind away. Rudhrathandavam from Isaignani. Best wishes to my dear friend Karthick Subbaraj and the entire team on the release tom. God bless."

It may be recalled that the Original Sound Tracks (OSTs) of the film were released, even before the film's release.