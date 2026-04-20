Dhanush announces his next production ventures

He is also simultaneously acting and producing D55 which is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy of Amaran fame. The shoot of this movie has been progressing at a rapid pace across OMR and Ponneri. D55 is set against the backdrop of Chennai and has Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as female leads. Malayalam superstar Mammootty will be seen in an important role in the film.

Meanwhile, at the Kara promotional event, Vetrimaaran also announced the sequel to Vada Chennai and an announcement regarding the much-awaited film will be made soon.