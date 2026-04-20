Dhanush announces his next production ventures

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Dhanush, who is currently promoting his upcoming thriller Kara has announced his next production. On Monday evening, the actor’s Wunderbar Films on social media said that their next production venture-- Production 20 will be their upcoming project.
The film will be directed by Ramesh Nandhan, an erstwhile assistant to Pavel Navageethan in V1 and director Eshvar Karthic in Penguin. Sources in the know told DT Next that the cast and crew of the film will be officially in the coming days. This will be Dhanush’s production after Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam and Idli Kadai.
He is also simultaneously acting and producing D55 which is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy of Amaran fame. The shoot of this movie has been progressing at a rapid pace across OMR and Ponneri. D55 is set against the backdrop of Chennai and has Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as female leads. Malayalam superstar Mammootty will be seen in an important role in the film.
Meanwhile, at the Kara promotional event, Vetrimaaran also announced the sequel to Vada Chennai and an announcement regarding the much-awaited film will be made soon.