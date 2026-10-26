Devayani and Rajkumaran’s daughter Priyanka headlines Black Night Boys with Amal Ajith

Amal Ajith, who has appeared in television serials, has also gained popularity through his social media videos, particularly on Instagram. He plays the lead role opposite Priyanka Rajakumaran, daughter of actor Devayani and director Rajkumaran.

Positioned as a family entertainer, the film revolves around a love story aimed at connecting with today’s youth while offering an enjoyable cinematic experience for audiences across generations. Blending romance and entertainment, the makers aim to appeal to viewers of all ages.