Devayani and Rajkumaran’s daughter Priyanka headlines Black Night Boys with Amal Ajith

CHENNAI: The shooting of Black Night Boys, starring Amal Ajith and Priyanka Rajakumaran in the lead roles, has commenced with a pooja ceremony. The film is being produced by KI Manikandan, popularly known as Vimal G, under the banners of Arul Murugann Picture and Dream Runway 26th Century.
Amal Ajith, who has appeared in television serials, has also gained popularity through his social media videos, particularly on Instagram. He plays the lead role opposite Priyanka Rajakumaran, daughter of actor Devayani and director Rajkumaran.
Positioned as a family entertainer, the film revolves around a love story aimed at connecting with today’s youth while offering an enjoyable cinematic experience for audiences across generations. Blending romance and entertainment, the makers aim to appeal to viewers of all ages.
The film is directed by Sembar V Murugesan, with cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and production design by T Muthuraj. Joshua Sridhar is composing the music, while Elango handles the editing. Kannan S is the art director, PC Stunts is in charge of stunts, and Baba Bhaskar choreographs the dance sequences. Pa Vijay has penned the lyrics.
KI Manikandan, who has experience as a production supervisor, is bringing his expertise in film production, planning and coordination to the project. Further details about the film are expected to be announced soon.