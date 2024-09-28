'Devara: Part 1' collects Rs 172 crore worldwide on day 1

NEW DELHI: Koratala Siva's directorial "Devara: Part 1" has grossed over Rs 172 crore at the worldwide box office on the first day of its release, the makers announced on Saturday.

Fronted by Jr NTR, the pan-India film released on Friday in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

"Devara: Part 1" also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, both marking their Telugu cinema debut.

The makers shared the day one collection of the movie on its official X page.

"No force can hold back the TSUNAMI OF #DEVARA #BlockbusterDEVARA," the caption read.

According to the makers, the post stated that the film had raised "172 cr+ GBOC WORLDWIDE ON DAY 1."

"Devara: Part 1" is billed as an high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India.

The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.