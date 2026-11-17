Varuvaaiy is a musical interpretation of a devotional poem by renowned poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati, popularly known as Bharathiar. The poem, dedicated to Lord Krishna, invokes the Lord to descend on earth as a human to fight evil.

Devan Ekambaram shared the news on his Instagram handle and expressed gratitude. "I’m so thrilled, proud and honoured to share that VARUVAAIY has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for the 69th Grammy® Awards. This is such a special moment because it’s the very 1st Tamil Song to ever be nominated, and I'm so happy it’s a BHARATHIAR song. Thank you to all the members of the Recording Academy for this incredible recognition," he wrote. He added that his journey as a composer since 1998, and each composition, has led him here. "Though most of you know me as a singer, the composer and producer in me has been longing for years and years for a moment like this, and Nov 16th 2026 will be an unforgettable day here on as it’s the day I finally got recognised for my music and am officially a GRAMMY® Nominee," he added. He made his playback singing debut with AR Rahman's Kadhalar Dhinam, lending his voice to the popular track Oh Maria.