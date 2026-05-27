‘Demonte Colony 3’ likely to release in June

CHENNAI: Demonte Colony 3, headlined by Arulnithi and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, is gearing up for release.
According to a Daily Thanti report, the film is expected to hit theatres in the final week of June.
The makers had earlier announced that the third instalment of the horror-thriller franchise would release during the summer of 2026. With shooting now wrapped up, post-production work is progressing at a brisk pace ahead of the theatrical release.
What does the first-look poster of ‘Demonte Colony 3’ show?
The first-look poster of the film, unveiled earlier this year, featured Arulnithi in Demonte’s attire seated amid corpses, hinting at the dark and intense tone of the upcoming instalment.
Who are part of the cast and crew of ‘Demonte Colony 3’?
The cast includes Priya Bhavani Shankar, who returns after Demonte Colony 2, along with Meenakshi Govindarajan and Archana Ravichandran in supporting roles. Sam CS is composing the music for the film.
Produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Manish Singhal and Durgaram Choudhary, the film has cinematography by Sivakumar Vijayan and editing by Kumaresh D.
What is the ‘Demonte Colony’ franchise about?
The Demonte Colony franchise follows a group of people who become trapped in a deadly supernatural curse linked to a haunted mansion, a mysterious chain and the spirit of John Demonte, with each instalment exploring how the curse continues across different timelines and generations.
Demonte Colony, released in 2015, emerged as a successful horror-thriller and gained a cult following among audiences. Its sequel, released in 2024, served as a direct continuation and featured Arulnithi in dual roles.
Official announcements regarding the release date of Demonte Colony 3 are expected in the coming days.