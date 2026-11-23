Production house Asasi Creations took to Instagram to introduce Aravind as Sethu, describing him as a member of the Bottle Gang who brings his own style and attitude to the film. The makers also confirmed that Delivery Boy will release in theatres on November 27.

The makers have previously revealed that Brigida Saga plays Thenmozhi, while Bose Venkat plays David, a police officer whose entry is expected to bring unexpected twists to the narrative. Kaali Venkat plays Karuppu, Matheswaran appears as the antagonist Govindarajan, and Dushyanth plays Goutham.

Shooting for the film was wrapped up in December last year. According to sources close to the unit, the film was shot entirely in Chennai and Coimbatore over a period of 42 days. The production house's publicists had earlier announced the completion of the shoot on their X timeline, confirming that the film would be arriving in theatres soon.