Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wishes team of Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran

CHENNAI: Union Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh met the team of Amaran and extended his wishes for the film's success on Friday. The film, released on October 31, was based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan.

Along with the lead star Sivakarthikeyan, director Rajkumar Periasamy and producer R Mahendran were seen alongside the Defence Minister. Sharing the pictures from the meet on X, the makers wrote, "Actor Mr. @Siva_Kartikeyan, Producer Mr. #Mahendran, and Director Mr. @Rajkumar_KP had the privilege of meeting the Honourable Defence Minister, Mr. @rajnathsingh, today. The Honourable Minister extended his congratulations to the Amaran team for the film's remarkable success. As a biopic of Major Mukund Varadharajan, this meeting resonated deeply with the patriotic spirit and heartfelt tribute that the film embodies for our nation's heroes (sic)."

Major Mukund Varadarajan, a member of the 44th Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles, died in the line of duty during a mission in the Shopian area of Kashmir in 2014.

Amaran was helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, and produced by Kamal Haasan, Sony Pictures International Productions and R Mahendran, under the banners Raajkamal Films International and Sony Pictures International.

The film had GV Prakash Kumar composing the music and Sai Pallavi playing the female lead. Amaran has grossed Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide. The film is expected to stream on Netflix from December 5.