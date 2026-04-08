Deepika Padukone reveals she watched Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge ‘way before anyone else did’

Deepika revealed that she had seen Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge way before anyone else did, further backfiring at the social media post who questioned her intentions.

The post, on which Deepika commented, was seen running a poll asking netizens whether her silence throughout the movie campaign was “over analysing” or a “calculated snub.”

Deepika replied, “The latter my friend...

P.S. I watched it way before any of you did

Now who is the joke on?”

The superstar had earlier remained silent throughout the trolling around her approach towards the movie's blockbuster success, and finally has responded to the post on Instagram that questioned her absence.

For the uninitiated, Deepika had also sparked a massive social media debate after she was seen absent from the special screening of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

The actress, however, was spotted attending a concert in Mumbai with her husband, which further raised many eyebrows.