Deepika Padukone gives befitting reply to trolls questioning her alleged silence on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

Deepika Padukone has now broken her silence regarding the ongoing chatter on the internet and highlighted her support for husband Ranveer Singh and Dhurandhar after she skipped the sequel's screening in Mumbai.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone commented on a reel on social media which highlighted her absence at the Dhurandhar 2's screening and asked if "her silence was a delivery statement or is it the internet reading too much into celebrity social media silence?" Deepika has addressed the long-pending discussion with a befitting reply in the comment section of the post. Taking to the comment section, Deepika wrote, "The latter my friend... P.S. I watched it way before any of you did.