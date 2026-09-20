Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl number two

They took to their official Instagram handles and shared a joint post featuring a tiny footprint, along with the words, "Welcome baby girl...19/9/2026...Dua, Deepika, Ranveer (sic)".

For the caption, they simply added an evil eye emoticon.

As the post reached the platform, congratulatory messages started pouring in for Ranveer and Deepika.

Actress Kriti Sanon shared, "Awww!! congratulations you guys!!! Dua has a baby sister!!! Such a blessing!"