Deepavali and Tamil cinema: A look back at 11 years of festive releases

2022: Sardar and Prince

Sardar: Karthi played two roles in this spy thriller directed by PS Mithran. One character is a police officer, while the other is his father, a former spy who has spent years in prison. The film dealt with espionage and the business of drinking water. Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan and Laila were also part of the cast. It received positive reviews for its story and performances and did well at the box office.



Prince: Sivakarthikeyan teamed up with director Anudeep KV for this romantic comedy. The film followed a schoolteacher who falls in love with a British colleague, leading to several funny situations. Maria Ryaboshapka played the female lead, while Sathyaraj was part of the supporting cast. The film opened well because of Sivakarthikeyan's popularity, but reviews were mixed. It could not match Sardar's success and had a disappointing run at the box office.





2023: Jigarthanda DoubleX, Japan and Raid

Jigarthanda DoubleX: Director Karthik Subbaraj returned with a follow-up to his 2014 film Jigarthanda. Raghava Lawrence played a gangster, while SJ Suryah appeared as a filmmaker who gets caught up in his world. Set in the 1970s, the film mixed crime, humour, cinema and politics. It also featured Nimisha Sajayan. The film received good reviews, especially for its performances and storytelling. Though it did not have a big opening, positive word of mouth helped it find an audience.



Japan: Karthi's 25th film was directed by Raju Murugan. Karthi played a jewellery thief who becomes the target of a major police search after a robbery. Anu Emmanuel played the female lead. The film created expectations because of Karthi's earlier successes, but the response was disappointing. The screenplay and humour failed to impress audiences, and the film did not achieve the success expected of a milestone project.



Raid: Vikram Prabhu and Sri Divya played the lead roles in this action thriller directed by Karthi, who made his directorial debut with the film. It was a remake of the Kannada film Tagaru and featured Vikram Prabhu as a police officer taking on a criminal gang. Though it offered action and familiar commercial elements, it received a mixed response and did not make a major impact at the box office.





2024: Amaran, Brother and Bloody Beggar

Amaran: Sivakarthikeyan played Major Mukund Varadarajan in this biographical war drama directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film was based on the life of an army officer who was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra. Sai Pallavi played his wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese. The emotional story, strong performances and realistic action scenes connected with audiences. The film received good reviews and became a huge box-office success. It was one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2024.



Brother: Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan played the lead roles in this family comedy directed by M Rajesh. The film followed a young man whose carefree nature creates problems when he moves into his sister's home. Bhumika Chawla and Natti were also part of the cast. The film aimed to offer family entertainment, but its story and comedy failed to impress many viewers. Released alongside Amaran, it struggled at the box office.



Bloody Beggar: Kavin played the lead in this dark comedy directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar. Produced by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film told the story of a beggar whose life changes after he enters a wealthy household. Its unusual story and Kavin's performance created interest before release. However, the film received mixed reviews and could not match Amaran's success.





2025: Dude, Bison and Diesel

Dude: Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju played the lead roles in this romantic comedy directed by Keerthiswaran. The film dealt with love, relationships and family situations, with humour playing an important part. Pradeep's popularity among young audiences helped it attract attention. Released during the Deepavali season, it opened well and went on to become a box-office success. The film further strengthened Pradeep's position as one of Tamil cinema's popular young actors.



Bison Kaalamaadan: Dhruv Vikram teamed up with director Mari Selvaraj for this sports drama. The film followed a young man from a difficult background who dreams of becoming a successful kabaddi player. Anupama Parameswaran and Pasupathy were also part of the cast. It dealt with caste discrimination, social struggles and sporting ambition. Dhruv's performance and the film's subject received appreciation. It also became a notable release during the festive season.



Diesel: Harish Kalyan played the lead in this action thriller directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy. The story was set against the background of the diesel trade and the problems surrounding it. Athulya Ravi played the female lead. The film tried to combine action with a subject that is not often explored in Tamil cinema. However, it received a mixed response and could not match the success of Dude and Bison.





2026: Scene, Mookuthi Amman 2

Deepavali 2026 has brought two notable Tamil films to theatres on November 6, two days before the festival. This year's releases include a crime comedy and a fantasy film. With the films just arriving in theatres, it is too early to judge their box-office performance.



Scene: Suriya stars in this crime comedy directed by Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan, known for Romancham and Aavesham. The film also features Nazriya Nazim and Naslen. It follows an eccentric police officer and his team as they get involved in an unexpected mission. The film has attracted attention because it brings together actors from Tamil and Malayalam cinema. It also marks Jithu Madhavan's entry into Tamil cinema.



Mookuthi Amman 2: Nayanthara returns as the goddess in this sequel directed by Sundar C. The first film, directed by RJ Balaji and N J Saravanan, was appreciated for its mix of humour and social messages. The sequel takes a bigger fantasy route, with a story involving a queen, her young son, a goddess and a fight against evil forces. Regena Cassandrra, Duniya Vijay, Urvashi and Yogi Babu are also part of the cast. The film has generated interest because of Nayanthara's return to the popular role.