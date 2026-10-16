Deepavali 2026: Here is the list of tamil films hitting theatres

Mookuthi Amman 2

Nayanthara-starrer Mookuthi Amman 2 is among the films attracting attention this Diwali. Following the positive response to the first instalment, Sundar C has directed the sequel, with Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi composing the music. The film is reportedly placing emphasis on grand visuals and spiritual elements.

The teaser, released under the title Rise of Mahasakthi, has raised expectations. The film is also set to release in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, apart from Tamil, potentially widening its audience base.