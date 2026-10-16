Deepavali 2026: Here is the list of tamil films hitting theatres

CHENNAI: Every year, Diwali sees films featuring leading stars competing at the box office. However, this year, films starring Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay and Ajith Kumar are missing from the festive lineup. But that does not mean the competition will be any less intense.
Four Tamil films with fresh storylines, along with the much-anticipated Hindi epic Ramayana, are gearing up for a festive box-office battle. With fewer big-star vehicles in the Tamil lineup.
Nayanthara-starrer Mookuthi Amman 2 is among the films attracting attention this Diwali. Following the positive response to the first instalment, Sundar C has directed the sequel, with Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi composing the music. The film is reportedly placing emphasis on grand visuals and spiritual elements.
The teaser, released under the title Rise of Mahasakthi, has raised expectations. The film is also set to release in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, apart from Tamil, potentially widening its audience base.
Vijay Antony’s Appa Kutti is set to arrive with a mix of action, emotion and family sentiment. Directed by M. Maran, the film revolves around the relationship between a father and his daughter.
If the emotional sequences strike a chord with audiences and make the characters relatable, the film could receive a favourable response at the box office.
Prabhudheva’s Moon Walk is expected to appeal to audiences with its focus on dance and music. One of the film’s major attractions is the reunion of Prabhudheva and A. R. Rahman after nearly 25 years.
The film has been directed by Manoj Nirmala Sridharan. The reunion of the actor-director and the celebrated composer is expected to generate interest among fans.
The Tamil films are scheduled to hit theatres on November 5 and 6, setting the stage for a competitive Diwali box-office race.
Adding to the competition is the ambitious Hindi epic Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, and Yash takes on the role of Ravana. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
Planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation, the first instalment is scheduled for release on November 5.
With multiple films targeting audiences during the festive season, the question remains: which one will emerge victorious in the Diwali box-office race? The audience response and theatrical collections will ultimately determine the winner.