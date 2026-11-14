Deepa Balu-starrer ‘Station – Hunt For Survival’ revolves around developments that occur in a single night

Sources say that shooting for the film, which is being produced by KP infotainment K Dinesh Kumar, is currently progressing at a brisk pace across Chennai. Ajay Karthi, who has been part of films such as ‘Kaalidas 2’ and 'Dark' will be seen playing the lead along with Deepa Balu, who has garnered attention for her performance in the popular OTT series ‘Heart Beat’, in this film, which is being directed by debutant Maaran Karthikeyan. The film, sources point out, has been envisioned as an engaging thriller that will look to seamlessly blend love, crime, suspense and action. "Set entirely over the course of a single night, the narrative promises an intriguing cinematic experience driven by unexpected turns and gripping situations," says a source. An interesting aspect of the film is that nearly 70 per cent of its sequences unfold within a police station.