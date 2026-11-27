Taking to its social media timelines to make the announcement, Shanthi Talkies, the production house producing the film, wrote, "From performing on the stages and streets of Chennai to the silver screen! We are super excited to introduce the highly talented @varun_official26 as the Music Director of #ShrutiHaasanxShanthiTalkies."

The production house also posted a video clip of the music director at his first live recording. In the video clip, music director Varun Murali said, "Vanakkam, I am Varun. This is my first movie as a music director. I definitely need your support. I believe I will give my best in this. Thank you."