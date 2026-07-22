Deaf 'Godzilla' actress Kaylee Hottle dies in car crash aged 18

Kaylee was travelling in a Honda Accord with two others, including a 19-year old who was driving the vehicle. The accident occurred at around 2.50 am local time when the driver unexpectedly lost control of the car and crashed it into a drainage system on the side of the road.

While the driver and the other passenger escaped with minor injuries, while Kaylee was seriously injured and died on the way to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation reveals that excessive speed was the cause of the accident, the police said.