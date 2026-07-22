Deaf 'Godzilla' actress Kaylee Hottle dies in car crash aged 18

CHENNAI: Kaylee Hottle, a deaf actor famous for starring in ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ and ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’, died in a car crash at the age of 18 in Fredrick County, Maryland, USA, according to a Malaimalar report.
Kaylee was travelling in a Honda Accord with two others, including a 19-year old who was driving the vehicle. The accident occurred at around 2.50 am local time when the driver unexpectedly lost control of the car and crashed it into a drainage system on the side of the road.
While the driver and the other passenger escaped with minor injuries, while Kaylee was seriously injured and died on the way to the hospital.
The preliminary investigation reveals that excessive speed was the cause of the accident, the police said.
Kaylee’s father, Joshua Hottle, tearfully confirmed the news in a video posted to Facebook using American Sign Language (ASL), as their entire family is deaf.
In the video titled "I am taking a flight that I never would like to take," he said he has forgiven the young driver and says his life shouldn’t be ruined because of this accident.
Kaylee was nominated for best young actor at the Saturn Awards for her performance in ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’.
Kaylee, who made her acting debut in the 2021 film ‘Godzilla vs Kong’, became an icon for the disabled. Her role as ‘Jia’, a tribal girl who communicated with the giant beast King Kong in sign language captivated audiences around the world.
Famous co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgårad and Rebecca Hall, expressed their deepest condolences on social media.
The Texas school for deaf, where Kaylee studied, has also paid tribute.