'DC' makers gift costly BMW cars to Lokesh Kanakaraj, Arun Matheswaran, Anirudh

Taking to its social media timelines, Sun Pictures, the production house that has produced the film, posted a video of producer Kalanithi Maran gifting the cars to the director, hero and music director of the film and wrote, "Mr. Kalanithi Maran congratulated and presented the keys to brand-new BMW cars to Arun Matheswaran, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh, for the success of Blockbuster #DC!"

The film, which emerged a blockbuster, came in for praise from the critics and audiences as well. In fact, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu had showered praise on 'DC', calling it an "original and outstanding film"

Mahesh Babu had taken to his X timeline to share his thoughts on the superhit Tamil film DC, featuring Lokesh Kanakaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead. He had said, "#DC… what an original and outstanding film! Just too cool… Loved every bit of it!! Congrats to the entire team…"

A pleasantly surprised Arun Matheswaran had responded to Mahesh Babu's post, saying, "Thank you so much, sir! This truly means a lot to me. Seeing you watch and appreciate #DC is incredibly special. Really grateful for your love and kind words."