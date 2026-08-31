Days of Thunder: Anne Hathaway joins Tom Cruise for sequel

Anne will play a team owner and engineer in the sequel. The project will also feature Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper in key roles.

Jonathan Levine will direct the film, with the screenplay written by Will Staples. The sequel is expected to arrive in Summer 2028, although an exact release date has not yet been announced.

Tom announced the project through a video shared on his official Instagram account, in which he and Hathaway are seen laughing and looking into the camera as they reveal their upcoming collaboration.