Days of Thunder: Anne Hathaway joins Tom Cruise for sequel

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Tom Cruise is set to return to the racetrack as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle in the sequel to the 1990 blockbuster Days of Thunder, with actress Anne Hathaway joining him in the highly anticipated follow-up.
Anne will play a team owner and engineer in the sequel. The project will also feature Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper in key roles.
Jonathan Levine will direct the film, with the screenplay written by Will Staples. The sequel is expected to arrive in Summer 2028, although an exact release date has not yet been announced.
Tom announced the project through a video shared on his official Instagram account, in which he and Hathaway are seen laughing and looking into the camera as they reveal their upcoming collaboration.
Anne, who is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, said in the clip, “I’m going to have this baby, and then we’re going to make this movie.”
Directed by the late Tony Scott, the original Days of Thunder starred Cruise as Cole Trickle, a hot-headed driver who enters the NASCAR circuit and faces a series of personal and professional challenges before finding success.
Meanwhile, Cruise’s upcoming projects include Digger, in which he will star opposite Sandra Huller. Anne has Verity, Alone at Dawn and Princess Diaries 3 in her upcoming lineup.