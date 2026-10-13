Days before ‘Ranabaali’ release, Rashmika, Deverakonda meet CM Vijay; praise ‘incredible’ journey

The two shared pictures from the meeting on social media, along with messages praising the actor-turned-politician.

Rashmika, who acted alongside Vijay as the female lead in Varisu, posted moments from the interaction on Instagram, recalling her long-standing admiration for him and his transition from cinema to public service.

"After such a long time, I went to meet Vijay sir," she wrote, and added, "From fangirling over him for longer than I can remember to having the opportunity to work with him to today admiring him for the CM he is, his journey is nothing short of incredible!"