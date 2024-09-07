Darkness circles Simran in The Last One first look

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Lokesh Kumar received accolades and appreciation from various quarters for his 2017 film, My Son Is Gay. He is now back with The Last One, which is headlined by Simran.

It’s been 27 years since the actor has entered the Tamil film industry. To celebrate the same, the makers unveiled the first look of her from the film.

The poster features Simran with a stern look, surrounded by darkness.

The Last One is backed by Deepak Bagga, under the banner A Four Dee Motion Pictures. The film is made in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. It is set to go on floors in November.

Meanwhile, Simran was last seen in Andhagan, headlined by Prashanth.